‘Proposed tax reform may displace Filipino workers’ Solon seeks safeguards for labor force in beverage sector

MANILA – Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara has called on the government to ensure security for Filipino workers who may be affected by the proposed tax reform package.

Last week, the Beverage Industry Association of the Philippines told senators that the beverage sector will shed 130,000 jobs due to the proposed excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

Part of the incremental revenues to be gained from tax measure should be used to provide affected workers access to enployment-related services, said Angara.

“Oo nga’t mababawasan ang buwis para mas malaki ang maiuuwing sweldo ng ating mga kababayan, pero mahalaga na tiyakin ng gobyerno na mayroon pa rin silang hanapbuhay sakaling mawalan man sila ng trabaho bunga ng panukalang tax reform,” the chairman of the Senate ways and means committee said.

Angara said the Department of Finance assured the Senate that infrastructure projects to be funded by the fresh revenues from the proposed new taxes will create 500,000 jobs every year.

The Tupad (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Disaplaced Workers) Program of the Department of Labor and Employment provides emergency employment and livelihood assistance to displaced workers and self-employed individuals like farmers and fisherman.

The Program also offers payment of salary equivalent to the prevailing minimum wage in the area or locality, and free relevant skills training.

“Dapat ay handa ang gobyerno para sa worst-case scenario lalo na’t kabuhayan ng ating mga ordinaryong manggagawa, pati na ang mga maliliit na sugar farmers ang nakataya dito,” the senator from Aurora said.

“Employment assistance for workers who will be affected by the tax reform should be included in the earmarking provision.”

Angara said that part of the incremental revenues of the proposed excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages may also be used to finance feeding programs to address malnutrition, widen access to potable drinking water supply, and to expand Philhealth’s dialysis package.

House Bill No. (HBN) 5636 seeks to impose a P10-excise tax on every liter of sugar-sweetened beverages including sweetened juice drinks, tea and coffee; all carbonated beverage with added sugar; flavored water; energy drinks; sports drinks; powdered drinks not classified as milk, juice, tea and coffee; cereal and grain beverages; and other non-alcoholic beverages that contain sugar.

Angara said HBN 5636 is “reasonable” and “more effective” as this will encourage everyone to consume healthier drinks./PN