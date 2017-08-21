PSA starts health survey in Guimaras

ILOILO City – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has started surveying women in selected households in Guimaras last week.

The 2017 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) is a nationwide survey designed to provide information on population, family planning, maternal and child care, child survival, Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, and overall reproductive health in the Philippines.

“We are asking women in sample barangays to give truthful information,” said PSA-Guimaras head Nelida Losare.

Women aged 15 to 49 years old were the target of the NDHS, Losare added.

The sample barangays were Salvacion, Avila, Umilig, San Miguel, East Valencia, New Poblacion, and San Nicolas in Buenavsita; San Miguel in Jordan; Sebario and Suclaran in San Lorenzo; and Maabay and Sabang in Sibunag.

“The results will be helpful to policy makers and administrators in health and family planning fields,” Losare said. (PIA/PN)