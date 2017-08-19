PSA to survey 312 households in Aklan

KALIBO, AKLAN – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) will conduct a health survey in 312 households in the province.

The 2017 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) is a nationwide survey which aims to provide information on population, family planning, maternal and child health, child survival, Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV and AIDS), and reproductive health in the Philippines.

NDHS will use a tablet installed with a system called Computer Aided Personal Interview.

Women aged 15 to 49 years old will be surveyed, said PSA provincial focal person Rodelyn Panadero.

The women will be asked about their background, children’s health, family planning methods, HIV and AIDS awareness, and other information that may be helpful for the policy makers and health administrators.

“Studying the fertility, health, and family planning behavior, and attitudes of these women will provide insights into the behavior and attitudes of persons in the Philippines,” Panadero said.

Women must give honest answers, she added.

“All information will be treated with strict confidentiality and cannot be used for taxation, investigation or law enforcement purposes,” Panadero stressed. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)