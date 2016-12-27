WHO still watches TV? With the dawn of Netflix and streaming sites, nobody cares about getting the widest TV set anymore. However, for me personally there is one time of the year when you wish you had cable TV; Christmastime.

Maybe it’s by public demand, or maybe those who manage the cable programs feel a little jolly and generous during the holiday season, but I noticed that during Christmastime, there are always awesome shows espedcially on the movie channels.

This year, you can look forward to watching an episode of Star Wars every night. A few years back, it was a marathon of Home Alone while a few more years earlier it was Die Hard, the jolliest Christmas movie of all time.

Maybe it’s the Christmas spirit in the air, but the happiest times for me are when you gather with your family and watch a good movie on the television. I am not sure what makes this different from other times of the year, but maybe it’s the comfortable weather and the thought of bonding with your family members who only visit every now and then. It’s great because the shows coming out are always of good quality. There are some for all tastes; action, comedy, drama, romance, horror, and the best of all, blockbusters.

TV is perfect for sharing. It’s big, and it has quality sound. It is perfect for a big gathering of people to watch together.

Also, the great thing about watching movies on TV is that sometimes you don’t know what you’ll get. Movies you almost forgot about and new nice movies you get to discover. It’s a pleasant surprise when you are surfing the channels and a movie you like comes on.

So this Christmas season, gather around the TV set with all the snacks you have and bond over the Six Strike Back, make sure you are able to watch Rogue One before it leaves theaters, and save up for the Metro Manila Film Festival.

Movies bring people together, and there is not other way to spend time with your family better than with Christmas movie marathons./PN