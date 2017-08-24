‘PUSHER’ BLAMED Banago ‘area of concern’ in antidrug drive

BACOLOD City – Banago barangay captain Arnel Benjamin wants illegal drugs eradicated from his village.

But more than this, Benjamin wants arrested a suspected drug dealer whom he believes to be the root cause of the proliferation of drugs in Banago.

This suspected drug dealer was the main factor in the inclusion of Banago in the 11 barangay “areas of concern” in the Bacolod City Police Office’s (BCPO) antidrug campaign, the barangay captain claimed.

But the noncooperation of the residents makes arresting Ramy Puha difficult, Benjamin lamented.

Puha has a standing warrant of arrest for a drug offense but has not been served by the authorities, Benjamin further claimed.

He appealed to Senior Superintendent Jack Wanky, acting BCPO director, to help the Banago barangay officials arrest this dealer.

Wanky confirmed to Panay News last night that Puha was a drug suspect with a pending warrant of arrest for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Once Puha is arrested, his barangay will be drug-free – or at least the drug trade in the village will lessen – said Benjamin.

He assured Wanky that he would provide the police whatever information they need that may help in the capture of Puha.

The villagers – particularly those in Sitio Sibucao – were giving the barangay officials a hard time. They would just keep silent whenever they were asked if they know where Puha was, Benjamin said.

Moreover, Benjamin claimed that he tried to speak with Puha but the latter refused, possibly out of fear.

Barangay officials have the primary responsibility of helping the police arrest crime suspects with pending arrest warrants, Wanky told Panay News.

There were 263 drug surrenderees in Banago, barangay records showed.

Their names have been submitted to the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the police.

Since July last year, the Philippine National Police has been intensifying its campaign against drug trafficking.

Benjamin said they will again hold gatherings in 23 puroks about the drug situation in Banago.

Other areas of concern in the BCPO antidrug campaign were barangays 16, 35, 2, 8, Bata, 27, 31, 40, Singcang-Airport, and Handumanan./PN