BACOLOD City – Police Station 8 arrested a drug suspect in a sting operation in Barangay Tangub.

Albert Gerald Palo, 23, of Barangay Estefania sold shabu to an undercover police officer for P500 on Aug. 12, a police report showed.

Recovered from Palo were five sachets of shabu valued at P15,000.

Palo was detained and faces charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./PN