Qualified theft suspect arrested

ILOILO City – A qualified theft suspect was arrested in Sitio Magtutok, Barangay Binantuan, Panay, Capiz.

The 33-year-old resident Vergel Burro was placed in the custody of the Panay police station, a police report stated.

The charge against him (Criminal Case No. 5816-C) was lodged at the Regional Trial Court Branch 63 in Calauag, Quezon on June 7, 2011.

Panay police officers served him a warrant of arrest around 9:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Judge Manuel G. Salumbides issued the warrant and set the bail bond at P24,000.

It was not clear as of this writing if Burro has posted bail./PN