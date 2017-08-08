Rain, rain won’t go away? Keeps coming again another day? Heads up!

Everything seems to go green and lush. The sound pattering on the tin roof when rain’s falling lightly is undeniably nostalgic and soothing. Some trees are in season. Bonus? We get free carwashes. These are what we commonly get during rainy season.

Here in the Philippines though, rainy season mostly gets out of hand. Being in a typhoon-vulnerable country, Filipinos usually have to cope well when rain starts pouring in, and try to keep themselves from getting drenched; save their houses and communities from getting flooded; get rid of having absences at school and work; and avoid catching an illness.

This month, 2-4 tropical cyclones (bagyo) are expected to develop within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), according to PAGASA.

The season may therefore invite a number of health problems. The rainy season is prevalent with a host of infections and most are related to respiratory infections, and food and waterborne diseases that must be taken care of. Cough, cold and flu are common problems of this season too that attack children faster due to the fluctuating temperature. Students, office goers and moms, need to maintain a proper, healthy diet, and good hygiene to avoid falling sick.

According to EUOR Health, a number of precautions can be done to be kept away from these illnesses:

Keep rain gear with you always

The most effective thing one can do is to keep a rain gear always ready when going out in the rainy season. A heavy-duty umbrella, raincoat for children or hooded jacket, and waterproof shoes are the best items.

Vitamin C

Increasing the intake of Vitamin C either in natural form or as food supplement will help one drive away the cold virus faster. It is still a matter of debate among doctors whether Vitamin C is a direct cure for cold. Though a healthy supply of this vitamin will activate antibodies and reduce the severity of cold, undoubtedly.

Shower after being caught in rain

Although it sounds very unusual because if drenched in rain, one will usually never want to take another shower. But taking a shower after having been caught in the rain will protect one from further getting sick.

Hot drinks

This is the one season when you would like to take hot drinks. After taking a good bath, dry yourself and wear dry & clean clothes. The best thing is to make a hot soup or at least drink a cup of hot milk. This will help one from catching cold or any kind of infection that can occur due to sudden change in the temperature of the body.

Cleanliness

Micro-organisms are susceptible to grow in the rainy season therefore try to maintain good hygiene around. Cleanliness is very important during rainy season. Keep hands clean regularly and use an alcohol or sanitizer. Keeping a hygiene kit inside the bag always is better too.

Drink plenty of water

Water intake may reduce naturally because of the sudden drop in the temperature of the environment. It is good to drink plenty of water and not wait to get thirsty. This will help one drain toxins from the body. Water is a natural antioxidant.

Watch out your Intake

Try to eat nutritious food and avoid eating out during rainy season. Prepare meal with full precaution and maintain health and hygiene throughout the house. It is very important to keep oneself protected during the rainy season because he can catch infection vulnerably. It is always better to take precautions and be prepared whenever going out.

This may be basic but nothing indeed beats the classic “Prevention is better than cure.”/PN