After weeks of hiatus due to exams and busy holidays, I am back with my laptop writing about my reflections on life and marriage.

There were times I would sit and wonder for hours what to write about and how a single person’s perspective could possibly enlighten you all as to the good in marriage, the law that protects it and how lonely at times being single at 30 is.

The truth is being single is not lonely. It just gets a little rough not having someone around.

Research shows, according to Tim Urban on Quartz, that married couples tend to be lonelier than single people.

That married people are happier than the singles is a mere perception, says Urban.

Further citing researches, Urban states that most of those who got into marriage did not really know what they wanted and thus ended up realizing they were not yet ready to get hitched.

The need for psychological capacity and preparedness is necessary before going into marriage. This is manifested through the essential requisite of a consent freely given under Article 2 of the Family Code.

Sometimes I envy married couple, how they have someone they can call their own, their equal, or someone to share their life with. But expectations fade when the reality of marriage sets in. I hear stories of how marriages are severed because the husband and wife are not prepared to live together, or how a married couple would callously stay in the relationship even or despite the pain they cause each other.

To a certain degree I consider myself lucky. I am not tied down to a forever I may not know how to handle. Is marriage a trial-and-error thing? But we wouldn’t know if we are ready unless we take a leap.

No one is assured of a happy life or a less lonely one but we are assured of only one thing — life is less lonely depending on our choices, married or single. The choice is something we should carefully give lengthy thought.

Our smallest decision in life can sometimes have the greatest impact on our future. I am happy to be single even in this cold season of Christmas. Kahit malamig ang pasko ko, happy ako.

To those who, by choice, are single or searching for love, take heart. Love may be found everyday in many forms.

To those who are married, enjoy. For not everyone in life is blessed to wake up with someone every day.

To those who are moving on, dealing with heartbreak or gearing for an annulment or separation, give peace. For life is too short to hold grudges.

Whatever your love status may be, this holiday season should remind us of one great thing in life: Love. For ourselves. Our families. Friends. And God.

