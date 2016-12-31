RAMBLINGS OF THE UNMARRIED

Alone for the New Year

“Smile, though your heart is breaking…where there are clouds in the sky you’ll get by if you just…Smile.” – Nat King Cole

AS THE New Year approaches we often write resolutions and what we want to change in our lives. But we end up keeping these resolutions for only a week or two and we are back to our usual ways.

Some attempt to move on from tragic or broken relationships or family and wonder how to start the new year alone.

I have been celebrating my New Year single for the past years and I have resolved feelings of uneasiness and sadness of being alone in the new year by spending time with my family and friends. For some it may be taken as a pathetic life but for me it’s an opportunity to fully live life before I finally settle down.

So how do we forget being single on New Year?

Keep yourself busy

The holidays are a perfect time to catch up on backlogs and get in touch with old friends or develop new ones. Just because you are alone doesn’t mean you should wallow on the idea of being alone.

To those who are freshly annulled or separated, widowed or abandoned, find a bigger purpose. See this singleness as an opportunity to enlighten your life and others. Use your story to educate people and impart wisdom. Keep yourself away from idle times where you are left to wonder why, why, why.

Write the pain

As the year ends, try to write every single thing you’re doing that you don’t like and focus on how you can change them.

Write down all the pain that the year has brought you and the things to be thankful for despite the pain. This will give you a little bit of clarity.

Sometimes we just need a moment to reflect on what we have rather than what we don’t have for us to fully be appreciative being alone or single.

Catch up

When we are in a relationship, we often center our world with our partner. Take time to catch up on old friends and family members you haven’t been with for quite a time. Listen to their stories and the things they are going through. Little happy stories here and there can be an amazing pocket of sunshine.

Look forward

Think of the things you want to achieve for the next year. Set up short-term and long-term goals so there’s something to look forward to.

Being annulled or separated or widowed during the year can be, to a certain degree, heartbreaking but remember, when you are at the bottom there is nowhere to go but up. So look forward to moving up.

Remember always that you are not alone. The choice is yours and you don’t have to be alone. Look around you. Every single person around us has their stories, so why feel that it is only you?

Face the new year positively in prayer and in good company./PN