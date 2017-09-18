Random drug tests for Cebu teachers

CEBU City – The Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Office (CPADAO) will conduct random drug tests among teachers in the province this week.

Cebu Province Schools Division Superintendent Rhea Mar Angtud has authorized the CPADAO to carry out the tests, said CPADAO chief Ivy Meca.

Meca added the schools’ non-teaching staff will take the drug tests, too.

The drug tests will be conducted based on the guidelines set by the Civil Service Commission.

Those who will be found positive of using drugs will undergo a six-month rehabilitation program.

The CPADAO will also hold surprise drug tests in all police stations and units under the Cebu Police Provincial Office as part of its “internal cleansing program.” (PNA)