Raptors slaughters Pelicans with 33 Lowry hits

TORONTO – Down 14 points at halftime and without DeMar DeRozan for the fourth time in five games, things didn’t look good for the Toronto Raptors.

But behind 33 points and 10 assists from Kyle Lowry, who made the go-ahead jumper with 4.3 seconds to play, the Raptors rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 108-106, on Tuesday night for their first overtime victory of the season.

”It was like a funeral in here,” Lowry said of the halftime mood in the Raptors’ locker room. ”We were all down and out of it but DeMarre Carroll came out in the second half with some energy and I give a lot of credit for that game win to him.”

Carroll provided what Lowry called the intangibles, leaving the scoring to the likes of Jonas Valanciunas, who had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Norman Powell, who chipped in with 18 points.

Lowry tied his season high for 3-pointers, going 6 of 14 beyond the arc as the Raptors beat the Pelicans for the third straight time and ninth time in the teams’ last 11 meetings.

Toronto won for just the second time in eight games, a slump that has allowed Boston to pass the Raptors for second in the Eastern Conference.

Jrue Holiday scored 30 points and Anthony Davis had 18 points and 17 rebounds for his 30th double-double as the Pelicans lost their second straight. (AP)