Rare 3-peat triumph for Aklan’s swimming pride

MANILA – Aklan’s 12-year-old swimming phenom Kyla Ong Soguilon, a Grade 6 pupil of Kalibo Sun Yat Sen School, achieved what no other junior athlete in the country’s history has ever achieved: win both the Milo Junior Athlete of the Year and the Philippine Junior Athlete of the Year awards of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) for three consecutive years.

The 3-peat achievement comes on the heels of the young athlete claiming gold in various arenas, as well as setting a new meet record en route to winning the Most Outstanding Swimmer and Most Be-medalled Athlete plums.

Soguilon has dominated various competitions including the 2016 Palarong Pambansa in Legaspi City, Albay, the 21st MILO Little Olympics in Cebu City and the 2016 Batang Pinoy in Tagum City, Davao Del Norte.

She has also taken home 32 gold, 12 silver and 2 bronze medals in total for the country from several international competitions, including swimfests in Australia, Hongkong, Singapore, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as setting five new meet records and winning four Most Outstanding Swimmer awards in her age category.

She had already set a record early last year by being the first junior athlete to win the above coveted awards back to back.

Soguilon is all set to become one of the country’s hopes for a future Olympic medal.

She is slated to receive the abovementioned awards on Feb. 13 at the Le Pavillon, Pasay City.

Known as the "Oscars" of Philippine Sports, the annual awards is an accolade organized by the PSA, the oldest media organization based in the Philippines. The awards are given to sportsmen yearly to recognize their victories and achievements.