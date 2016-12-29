‘Recall Rizal’s martyrdom’

ILOILO City – Tomorrow, Dec. 30, the Philippines will mark the 120th death anniversary of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government enjoined all local chief executives to hold “simple but meaningful” activities in line with the observance recalling the heroism of the nationalist and polymath.

Among such activities are flag-raising, wreath-laying rites, display of the Philippine flag in local government offices, and civic parade, Secretary Ismael Sueno said.

In this city, commemorative activities will be held at the Rizal monument in Plaza Libertad, according to City Tourism Officer Junel Ann Divinagracia.

There will be a flag-raising ceremony at 7 a.m. A wreath-laying ceremony and a program that will be capped by the release of doves and balloons will follow.

Brigadier General Jon Aying, commander of the Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, will be the guest speaker.

This year’s Rizal Day, a regular holiday nationwide, has the theme “Rizal: Bayaning Global, Aydol ni Juan.” December of every year is also the Rizal Month pursuant to Proclamation No. 126 series 2001. (Lilibeth A. French, PIA/PN)