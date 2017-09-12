‘Reconsider buying new sewer jet’

BACOLOD City – The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) wanted the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) committee on finance and appropriation to reconsider its budget request to purchase a new sewer jet.

On Sept. 11, CDRRMO cluster head executive assistant Joemarie Vargas resubmitted to Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairman of the SP committee on finance and appropriation, the budget proposal, which was previously junked by the city council members.

One of them was Coucilor Wilson Gamboa Jr., who said the P21-million budget will not be able to buy a sewer jet.

“It (sewer jet) is very expensive,” said Gamboa.

Vargas said an additional sewer jet is needed, especially that the city is facing drainage problems.

He added that they have been using the old sewer jet for five years already.

“It needs rehabilitation,” explained Vargas.

In response, Distrito said he will present the budget proposal to the City Development Council and the SP.

CDRRMO personnel were conducting clearing operations in flooded areas across the city./PN