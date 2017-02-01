Reds end ceasefire amid unfulfilled Rody promises

MANILA – The Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP) has terminated the unilateral ceasefire it declared August last year, as it scored the Rodrigo “Rody” Duterte administration for failing to fulfill its promise to release all political prisoners.

In a statement, spokesman Jorge “Ka Oris” Madlos also cited as another reason for the termination the “encroachment” by the military on the “territory of the people’s democratic government.”

Ka Oris said the unilateral ceasefire should effectively expire on 11:59 p.m. of February 10.

The group said the negotiating panel of the Philippine government would be given notice today of the termination by the NDFP’s negotiating panel.

The rebel group said the Philippine government failed to comply with its obligation to amnesty and release all political prisoners under the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law and the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees.

“The unilateral ceasefire declaration was issued on the mutual understanding with the GRP that such releases will take effect within 60 days of Aug. 28,” said Ka Oris.

“Such was the context why the GRP panel approached the NDFP towards the end of October seeking an extension of the CPP-NPA’s declaration with a promise that around 200 political prisoners were set to be released,” he added.

He noted how the Duterte regime failed to fulfill such obligation even though the CPP obliged it by extending the ceasefire declaration to more than 150 days.

Despite the termination of the ceasefire declaration, the CPP-NPA-NDF said it would continue to support the peace negotiations with the government within the framework of The Hague Joint Declaration of 1992.

“In our experience and in the experience of other peoples, it is possible to negotiate while fighting until the substantive agreements are forged to address the roots of the armed conflict and lay the basis for a just and lasting peace,” Ka Oris said. (GMA News)