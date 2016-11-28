Register domestic workers, brgys told

BACOLOD City – All domestic workers, or kasambahay, here must be registered, according to Councilor Ana Marie Palermo.

Palermo sought help from Mayor Evelio Leonardia and the 61 barangay captains in having house helps listed in village registries.

All barangays must “undertake, initiate and conduct the registration of all kasambahay continuously within their jurisdiction,” said the chairwoman of the Sangguniang Panlungsod committee on labor, management relations and overseas workers.

All locals employing domestic workers must enlist the latter in the “master list” of their barangay, said Palermo.

“Procedures and format of forms for registration are provided for in DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) Memorandum Circular No. 2013-61,” she said.

A kasambahay is “any person engaged in domestic work within an employment relationship, whether live-in or live-out arrangement, such as but not limited to general house help, nursemaid or yaya, cook, gardener, laundry person, or any person who regularly performs daily domestic work in one household on an occupational basis,” the memo stated.

“Service providers, family drivers, children who are under foster family arrangement, or any person who performs domestic work only occasionally or sporadically and not on an occupational basis” are not considered kasambahay.

The DILG issued the memo pursuant to the Domestic Workers Act, or Batas Kasambahay./PN