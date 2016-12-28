‘Report employers who fail to give 13th month’

ILOILO City – If their employers failed to give them their 13th month pay, employees are urged to report it to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region 6.

DOLE-6 officer-in-charge regional director Salome O. Siaton said companies should give the 13th month pay on time which is not later than Dec. 24.

“Employees are entitled to receive 13th month pay kung ang employees employed siya within the year … the pay should be paid not later than Dec. 24,” Siaton said in an interview.

“Employers who do not give the payment should be reported to your nearest DOLE regional office,” she added.

In a statement released in November, DOLE secretary Silvestre Bello said “the 13th month pay is a labor standard provision of the law that the DOLE does not compromise as to its payment,” adding that employers are “duty-bound under the law to report their compliance with this worker benefit.”

The 13th month pay is computed based on 1/12 of the total basic salary of an employee within a calendar year.

“Ang total equivalent sang 13th month pay sang employee is adding the total earnings sang basic salary from January to December then divide that by 12. That is the equivalent of the 13th month pay,” Siaton explained.

DOLE Regional Office 6 can be contacted thru telephone numbers (033) 320-8026 or (033) 509-0400 and email ro6@dole.gov.ph./PN