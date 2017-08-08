Returning Baciwa GM mulls ops assessment

BACOLOD City – City Prosecutor Juliana Carbon plans to assess the operations of the Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) upon her reinstatement as general manager.

Carbon said she was happy with the Baciwa Board of Directors’ Aug.7 decision affirming her return to the water district, based on the Civil Service Commission (CSC) order dated June 36.

“I have a mission to fulfill in the water district,” she said.

Carbon received reports that Baciwa is having operational problems.

“These must be addressed first,” she said.

Ensuring employee benefits is also Carbon’s priority.

Currently, she is securing her clearances from the Department of Justice.

This is to avoid charges of abandonment and unlawful appointment, Baciwa Board chairman Lorendo Dilag said.

Carbon already secured a clearance from the Regional Prosecutor’s Office but will have to process more at the central office in Quezon City.

Meanwhile, outgoing Baciwa general manager Mario Macatangay filed a petition for certiorari and injunction against CSC and Carbon at the Court of Appeals in Cebu City.

Macatangay is on a two-week leave, Dilag said.

Assistant General Manager Samuel Penado was designated as Baciwa’s officer-in-charge pending Carbon’s return, he added./PN