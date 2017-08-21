Reward for teachers of immunized students

KALIBO, Aklan – Certificates will be given to teachers whose all students are vaccinated under this year’s nationwide school-based immunization program.

Grade 1 to Grade 7 students were the target of the program. They must be take measles rubella and tetanus diphtheria vaccines, said the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

Their teachers can use the certificates for promotion, said Provincial Health Officer II Cornelio Cuachon.

The immunization program – organized by the Department of Health in collaboration with the Department of Education and the Department of Interior and Local Government – has been ongoing since its launch on Aug. 2 at the Lezo Integrated School in Lezo, Aklan.

Lezo Integrated School was chosen as the launching site for obtaining the highest accomplishment of the same program last year.

Cuachon urged parents to have their children vaccinated. “It’s free, safe and effective,” he stressed.

There are 319 public elementary schools and 91 secondary schools in Aklan. (PIA/PN)