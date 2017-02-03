Rhum Masters deals Teng, AMA second straight D-League loss

MANILA – The Tanduay Rhum Masters relied on the hot hands of Kier Quinto and Paul Sanga to score a 99-93 victory over the AMA Online Education Titans in the 2017 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup on Thursday night at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Quinto led the way with 28 points, 12 coming in the final quarter, for the Rhum Masters, which tallied its second straight win in three matches to tie the Cignal San Beda Hawkeyes.

Sanga added 22 markers, including five three-point conversions, while Raphael Reyes contributed 16 points for the Rhum Masters, which came from a 94-81 win over Wang’s Basketball Couriers on Monday.

From a tight opening quarter, the Rhum Masters suddenly pulled away early in the second frame behind four straight triples by Sanga for a 40-23 lead. But the Titans were able to came close to 47-41 at halftime.

The Rhum Masters had a strong start in the third quarter as it built a 61-46 spread behind Reyes and Jaymo Eguilos. The Titans, however, answered with a run behind Juan Miguel Tiongson to close the gap at 67-64.

The Rhum Masters extended the lead twice to as high as nine early in the fourth frame but the Titans managed to claw its way back to 83-79 on a conversion by Ilonggo Peejay Barua.

The Rhum Masters padded the lead anew to 10 points on hits by Quinto but the Titans came close again at 92-88 before the Rhum Masters sealed the win on hits by Quinto, Sanga and Reyes.

Jeron Teng led the way with 26 points, while Barua and Tiongson added 25 and 17 points, respectively, for the Titans, which suffered its second straight loss to slide down to 2-2./PN