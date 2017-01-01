MANILA – Fathers can also avail of the benefits proposed in the bill increasing the maternity leave from the current 60 days to 120 days.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros’ Senate Bill No. (SBN) 215 aims to allocate 30 days of the expanded maternity leave to alternate caregivers like a spouse or common-law partner, as well as relatives up to the 4th degree of consanguinity.

“The idea behind the bill is not to give expectant mothers ample to ensure the best possible conditions for a healthy delivery, recovery from childbirth and stronger mother-child bond, it also recognizes the role of fathers, adoptive parents and alternate caregivers, and contribute to a more equal distribution of child care among Filipino families,” the senator from Capiz said.

Hontiveros, in filing her Expanded Maternity Leave Act, said that parenting takes the collective effort of parents. It is a “delicate” work, she added.

“Pregnancy and child care is not the responsibility of women alone. Fathers and other alternate caregivers deserve the opportunity to create meaningful memories with their partners as they welcome and nurture their children,” she concluded.

Hontiveros is the chairwoman of the Senate committees on women and health./PN