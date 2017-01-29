Risa urges ‘Bato’, PNP to suspend ‘aggressive’ war on drugs

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief director general Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has been urged to suspend the “aggressive” campaign against illegal drugs and implement internal discipline among its members.

The current anti-drugs campaign of the Duterte administration victimizes the innocent and erodes public trust in law enforcement, said Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

“This style of war on drugs clearly suffers from human rights and legal deficiencies,” the senator from Panay Island said.

“Ang ‘tokhang for ransom’ ay hindi isang isolated incident. Ito ay produkto ng isang war on drugs na walang pagtataya at paggalang sa human rights at rule of law,” she added referring to the abduction of Korean businessman Jee Ick-Joo, who was strangled to death allegedly by police inside the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame.

Lamenting the human rights violations committed in the government’s intensified drug war, Hontiveros said that the proliferation of illegal drugs should be resolved through legal means.

She also asked the police chief to weed out “all bad elements” in the organization.

“The spread of drug use angers me. It should be fought. I am also angry at abusive police who victimize innocent people,” Hontiveros said.

During the Senate investigation into the Korean kidnap-slay case, dela Rosa admitted to the existence of police scalawags.

“Masakit man sabihin pero inaamin ko na marami kaming junior officers na siga, bastos, undisciplined… depende sa degree of influence,” the PNP official said during the hearing./PN