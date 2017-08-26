Road mishap kills one

BACOLOD City – A man was killed in an accident along the New Diversion Road in Barangay Rizal, Silay City, Negros Occidental.

The 25-year-old Dante Panes was driving a motorcycle around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, a police report showed.

Panes overtook another vehicle and bumped into a Fuso Wing van driven by Jumar Panuncial, 29, of Barangay Libertad, Escalante City, Negros Occidental.

Panes sustained body and head injuries.

He died while being taken to the Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City./PN