Road to South Korea: Places to visit, fun things to do

YOUR plane ticket, visa, and luggage are ready and you’re now off to South Korea. Its capital city, Seoul, is probably one of the most magnificent cities in Asia. It has a different vibe with its preserved culture mixed with modernity. The good thing about South Korea is it places enormous importance to its history, traditions, and culture without compromising innovation and adaptation to the current needs of the society.

I can say that a one-of-a-kind adventure awaits you in South Korea. You will probably get confused on what to do first. So I give you the best places that you need to visit:

Gyeongbokgung Palace

Undoubtedly, Gyeongbokgung Palace is the most popular historical attraction in Seoul. You just can’t miss this place when you visit South Korea. Located north of Gwanghwamun Square, Gyeongbokgung Palace is the first royal palace built by the Joseon Dynasty in 1395. If you are a fan of historical Korean drama and movies, the place will feel familiar. It is also a good place to learn about the history and culture of Korea.

Bukchon Hanok Village

Another historical site, Bukchon Hanok Village is a traditional village in Seoul. It reflects 600 years of the city’s history. Some of the houses were transformed to cutesy cafes, restaurants, and museums. You cannot help but admire the hanoks’ intricate exterior and wonderful architecture.

Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ)

Although the tour to the demilitarized zone was quite expensive, my friends and I still pushed through because we cannot miss seeing one of the “most hostile” borders in the world. The DMZ is basically a region in the Korean peninsula that “demarcates North Korea from South Korea.” Personally, the tour to DMZ was the most surreal part of my South Korea trip. I learned so much about their history and the relationship between two countries. As what Dr. Kang Mo Yeon (played by Song Hye Kyo) said on “Descendants of the Sun”: “Korea – it’s the only divided country in the world.”

N Seoul Tower

If you want to get a panoramic view of Seoul, you must go to N Seoul Tower. The place is popular for both locals and tourists. People love how the tower glows different colors at night. It also houses an area for love locks – cute but quite cheesy.

Nami Island

Our visit to South Korea was the perfect time to also see Nami Island. It was already fall so the scenery was definitely beautiful. This tiny half-moon shaped island was the popular location of the hit series “Winter Sonata.” They even put up statues of the lead characters and there was a long line of foreigners trying to get their picture taken with the statues.

Petite France

Petite France is a French-style themed park located in Gyeonggi province. Constructed in 2008, it houses museums, cafes, restaurants and guest houses.

Myeongdong District

We were lucky to have booked a hotel in Myeongdong. The shopping streets were just across us. You have probably read a lot of articles and seen photos of the place – it’s heaven. The street food, cosmetic products, branded items and cutesy stuff – they are overflowing. So prepare your money as makeups and skin care products are sold at a lesser price. Items on sale are also everywhere!

Ewha Women’s University

The streets around the university are full of stores that will definitely quench your thirst for shopping. I observed that the items were cheaper than those in Myeongdong. Also, you should take some time to roam around the compound of the university. It will make you want to study there. Who would not fall in love with its modern architecture and unique facilities? They even have an underground campus! It was so beautiful. If I’m studying there, I wouldn’t even miss any class and flunk any subject. Seeing the campus is enough motivation for me.

Everland

We all love theme parks – the way it cater to all ages and give us the opportunity to be kids once again. Everland, the largest theme park in South Korea, gives you that. Prepare to walk for hours, scream your hearts out while trying the rides, and forget about all your worries in life.

Insadong

Insadong is a touristy area in Seoul. The place houses souvenir shops, cafes, and restaurants.

Jjimjilbang

If you watch Korean dramas, you are probably familiar with this place. A jjimjilang is “a large, gender-segregated public bathhouse in Korea, furnished with hot tubs, showers, Korean traditional kiln saunas and massage tables.” Koreans definitely know how to turn the spa experience into a healthy and socially beneficial activity.

Han River

Who doesn’t know Han River? The place has always been visible in Korean dramas – “City Hunter,” “Lie To Me,” “Flower Boy Ramen Shop,” and recently, “Bride of the Water God.” Along the banks of the river are recreational areas for sports. You can rent a bicycle or even experience the Han River boat cruise.

Cheonggyecheon Stream

According to migrationology.com, the stream was “beautified in an effort to renew the greenness in a seemingly endless city sprawl in central Seoul.” If you love nature, this place is definitely for you.

Gangnam

Gangnam, which literally means “South of the River,” is a historically rich city. Considered a fast-developing area, it houses clubbing districts, shopping centers, entertainment companies, and restaurants. Just a note: Everything is expensive in Gangnam.

Lotte Mart

This place has everything – cosmetics, snacks, clothes, accessories and a whole lot more. If you are a shopaholic, this place will satisfy your itch to purchase anything you want. This is also the best place to buy pasalubong. Hoard those Korean snacks and sheet masks.

I am sure you have other places on your bucket list. What is important is you enjoy every place you go to. Now, start saving and go to this dream destination. Every peso for this trip is worth it./PN