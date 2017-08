BACOLOD City – For alleged robbery, a man was arrested in Barangay Villamonte.

Police Station 4 nabbed the 30-year-old Alberto Luis Lizares in his house around 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Estefanio Libutan the day prior, a police report showed.

Lizares was detained and recommended a bail of P100,000.