Robbery-homicide suspect falls

ILOILO City – Charged with robbery with homicide, a 35-year-old farmer had been arrested.

Officers served Joemar Bolao with an arrest warrant at his residence in Barangay Gimanay, Balasan, Iloilo, a police report showed.

Bolao was accused of committing the crime in Roxas City.

He was taken to the Balasan police station where he was temporarily detained after his arrest around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Judge Alma Bañas-Delfin of the Regional Trial Court Branch 5 (Roxas City) issued the warrant. She did not grant the suspect bail./PN