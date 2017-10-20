Roxas City village vies for nat’l peace council award

ROXAS City – Barangay Milibili is competing in the national level of the 2017 Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Awards.

The contest, pursuant to Executive Order 394-1997, recognizes the outstanding performances of Lupong Tagapamayapas across the country in strengthening the Katarungang Pambarangay in their respective areas.

On Oct. 10, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Region 6 declared Barangay Milibili the champion in the regional level of the contest.

Eight days later, national evaluators visited the village for assessment.

The evaluators included Assistant Director Vivian Suansing of DILG’s National Board of Judges, Assistant State Prosecutor Marmarie Satin-Vivas, Executive Director Caroliza Tulod-Peteros of the Mediators Networks for Sustainable Peace, Maria Emelinda Aguilar of DILG’s Recognition and Awards Division, Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Awards national secretariat Celedonia So, and DILG Secretariat-LGOO IV Thea May Tuazon, among others.

Milibili is representing this capital city in the contest’s component city category, according to village chief Midelo Ocampo.

Milibili is competing against Barangay San Lorenzo, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte and Barangay Cataming, Balanca City, Butuan.

Ocampo said the lupon in Milibili settles neighborhood disputes before “things get bigger.”

Since January 2016, there were 48 cases filed before the lupon and all were settled, Ocampo added.

The most common cases filed were complaints of theft and tsismis, he shared.

The lupons will be judged based on these criteria: efficiency in operation (35%), quality of settled cases (30%), creativity and resourcefulness (25%), area or facility for Katarungang Pambarangay activities (5%), and financial or non-financial support (5%)./PN