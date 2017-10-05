San Jose gets new fishing port

SAN JOSE, Antique – A new fishing port was built in this capital town.

The Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) turned over the P40-million facility to the local government on Wednesday.

The new fishing port will serve not only San Jose de Buenavista but also the neighboring towns, said Iloilo Fish Port Complex officer-in-charge Custodio Balaowing.

It will enhance the livelihood of the fisherfolk, bring business to the commercial fishing boat operators and improve the local fishing industry, he said. “Expect more business for the next days.”

A cold storage facility from the Department of Agriculture may also be placed at the new fishing port, said Balaowing.

Barangay Captain Joel B. Israel Sr. of 4 (Poblacion) believes fisherfolk from not only his village but the entire town will benefit from the new port.

Mayor Elmer C. Untaran thanked the PFDA and everyone who was instrumental in bringing the project to the town.

Also present at the ceremony were Sangguniang Panlalawigan members Fernando Corvera and Pio Jessielito Sumande; Municipal Economic Enterprise Development Office staffers; Sangguniang Bayan and barangay council members; Lieutenant Junior Grade Rockclif C. Buling of the Philippine Coast Guard; a representative of Patrilla Builders, the fishing port contractor; fisherfolk; and local government employees. (Antique PIO/PN)