‘SECURE HALL OF JUSTICE’ City council suggests cops replace guards

BACOLOD City – The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) wanted security personnel assigned at the Hall of Justice after guards pulled out due to the Supreme Court’s nonrenewal of contract with the Metro Manila-based Eaglematrix Security Agency.

Over the past eight years, Eaglematrix had been providing security services in halls of justices in Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Iloilo, Capiz, Kalibo, Cebu, and Bohol, among other areas.

In a resolution approved last week, the city council asked the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) and the Office of the City Mayor to temporarily deploy police officers and/or Public Order and Security Office personnel to secure the Hall of Justice’s premises on Gatuslao Street.

The Hall of Justice houses judges, prosecutors, lawyers of the Public Attorney’s Office, court clerks, sheriffs and employees from the Register of Deeds, the Parole and Probation Office, and the Office of the City Prosecutor.

For his part, BCPO chief Senior Superintendent Jack Wanky said there were five police officers already detailed at the Hall of Justice.

“It (Hall of Justice) needs to be safe all the time, especially because a lot of people frequent the building to process documents, attend court hearings or file cases,” said Councilor Caesar Distrito, who authored the SP resolution./PN