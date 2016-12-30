Security guard falls in Boracay drug bust

BORACAY – A multiagency antidrug operation early morning yesterday led to the arrest of a local government security guard.

For P3,000, Dodgie Manuel — a “high-value” antidrug campaign target — sold a plastic pack of suspected shabu to undercover operatives around 4 a.m. at Station 2 beachfront in Barangay Balabag.

The operatives collared Manuel, a 36-year old native of Mansalay, Oriental Mindoro, but not after a few minutes of struggle as the suspect tried to escape.

A mobile phone containing text messages on alleged illegal drug transactions and a wristwatch were seized from Manuel.

Officers from the Provincial Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operation Task Group, Boracay Tourist Assistance Center (BTAC), Provincial Public Safety Company, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Maritime Group, and Philippine Army’s 12th Infantry Battalion staged the operation.

Manuel was detailed at the Malay Action Center in Barangay Balabag. He was temporarily residing in the same village.

He was classified a “high-value target level 2” in the watch list of the Aklan Police Provincial Office, said Senior Police Officer 1 Christopher Mendoza, the BTAC’s police-community relations officer.

Manuel was facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, specifically Section 5 (sale).

Meantime he was detained in the BTAC lockup cell.

Drug trade and use pervade Boracay, owing to its status as a world-famous island resort, authorities have said.

Many suspected drug pushers in the island were arrested over the past months, especially after Rodrigo Duterte assumed the presidency and vowed to crack down on drug trafficking across the country. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)