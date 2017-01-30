Senate postpones probe on ‘tokhang for ransom’

MANILA – The Senate committee on public order and illegal drugs has postponed the “tokhang for ransom” probe to a later date.

The committee hearing was initially scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 2.

“In view of the massive restructuring of the war against drugs to focus on rogue cops as ordered by the President, it is my view that the Senate wait and see how this latest development plays out,” Sen. Panfilo Lacson said on Monday.

“After all, the president has taken a positive action on the matter and I feel that the committee on public order and dangerous drugs has partially achieved one of the purposes of its legislative inquiry,” he added.

At his first hearing on Jan. 26, Lacson, chairman of the public order committee, played a controversial CCTV footage showing rogue policemen planting drugs in an office that they eventually raided.

He presented the video to stress the need for internal cleansing in the police organization, the former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief who led the agency between 1999 and 2001 said.

The lawmaker vowed to push for measures that aim to minimize abuses by police personnel in conducting anti-crime operations.

These include bills on the training of police personnel and the strengthening of the PNP’s Internal Affairs Service.

“I have said before that it is impossible to eradicate crime, but quite doable to greatly minimize it. As such, there should be systematic moves to deter, if not prevent, abuses by those tasked to stop criminality,” Lacson concluded./PN