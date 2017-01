BACOLOD City – A 65-year-old woman drowned on Monday at La Marings Beach, Barangay Lo-ok, Calatrava town.

Lilia Tiongson, a resident of Sitio Calumpang, Barangay 1, San Carlos City, swam at the deep portion of the sea.

Investigation said that the victim was with her family during the incident.

Tiongson was brought to Calatrava District Hospital for medical treatment but pronounced dead around 4 p.m. the same day./PN