Serena bests sister Venus to claim 23rd Grand Slam crown

MELBOURNE – In 1998, two teenage tennis phenoms from Compton, California met for the first time on the pro tour, in the second round at the Australian Open. Beads in their hair and braces on their teeth, the oft-talked about sisters stood ready to take the tennis world by storm.

Serena Williams beat her sister Venus 6-4 6-4 in the Australian Open final on Saturday to win her 23rd grand slam singles title and become the most successful tennis player in the open era.

The 35-year-old American’s victory gave her a seventh Melbourne Park crown and sent her clear of Germany’s Steffi Graf at the top of the list of most prolific grand slam winners since the game turned professional in 1968.

The victory also ensured Serena, who hit 10 aces and 27 winners, would regain the world number one ranking from Germany’s Angelique Kerber on Monday.

As Serena Williams dropped to the ground in celebration of a lifelong goal, she was a long way from the courts of Compton, but not far from the best friend and support system that has been there through it all. (Reuters)