Sewage monitoring ongoing in Boracay

BORACAY – A local task force formed by the Malay local government is inspecting the drainage network in the island.

Bulabog Task Force identifies businesses and residential areas that illegally connect their sewage lines to the drainage network, said Rowen Aguirre, executive assistant of the Malay local government.

Aguirre said several violators have been penalized since Bulabog Task Force started operating in July.

Section 7 of the Municipal Ordinance No. 307 prohibits any person or entity to discharge any untreated wastewater and sewage into any body of water within or around Boracay Island and its drainage system.

Violators will be fined P2,500 or imprisoned for one day to six months.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will also penalize violators, Aguirre added.

The DENR may revoke the Environment Compliance Certificate of establishments for violation of the Clean Water Act of 2004. (PNA)