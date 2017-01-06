‘Shabu,’ gun recovered from San Carlos bizman

BACOLOD City – The Regional Special Operation Task Group of Region 18 and Bago City police arrested a businessman in a buy-bust operation and raid on Thursday morning in Barangay Mailum.

Sanny Caaya, a resident of the place, yielded suspected illegal drugs and firearms.

Police recovered two big sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P27,000 and other drug paraphernalia.

After the buy-bust, police operatives conducted a search inside his house and confiscated one 12-gauge shotgun with serial number 8158185 with 13 live bullets.

Superintendent David Cachumbo said Caaya already surrendered to police authorities during the Oplan Tokhang campaign in July./PN