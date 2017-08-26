Shabu worth P636T seized in Dumaguete

BACOLOD City – Police recovered P636,492 worth of shabu in a sting operation in Barangay Taclobo, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

The 18-year-old Shandy Sanon of Barangay Tinago, Dumaguete City sold shabu to an undercover police officer for P1,000 around 11 p.m. on Aug. 23, a police report showed.

The operation was staged by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office and the Dumaguete City Police Office.

Recovered from Sanon were 10 more sachets of shabu, a sachet of marijuana, P250 cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Police also confiscated Sanon’s Suzuki Raider motorcycle.

Sanon was detained and faces charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./PN