Shame’s on you, body-shamers!

“If somebody calls me fat, even in a vulnerable moment, I laugh to myself and think, I’m doing everything I can, so there’s nothing I can do about it.” … “I don’t have a six-pack. Maybe I don’t even want a six-pack. It doesn’t sound very appealing.” – Demi Lovato (Glamour)

“Kiss my fat ass!” – Tyra Banks (2008 “Tyra” episode)

“Oh, she’s tweeted something nasty about me? That’s because she doesn’t know me. I’m awesome! It doesn’t bother me. It’s a free world. Say what you will.” – Kelly Clarkson (Twitter)

“I firmly believe that nothing really affects you or can really bother you if you don’t already feel that way about yourself. I’ve seen a lot of comments that say, ‘Eat a sandwich’ or ‘She looks sick.’ I’ve been looking at myself in the mirror being mean to myself. I’m not sick. I eat sandwiches….In no way is it my intention to be a bad example. That has been kind of bothering me lately. I’ve shamed myself for it. We shame each other online. We’re always too skinny or too fat or too tall or too short. They’re just confirming this feeling I have about myself. I’m trying to figure my body out. It bothers me because I care so much about young girls. We’re shaming each other and we’re shaming ourselves, and it sucks.” – Emma Stone (USA Today)

“Anyone who has had a baby knows how hard it is to lose weight…your body totally changes! Making fun of me pregnant and making fun of me trying to lose weight now, shame on you. I’m not perfect but I will never conform to your skinny standards sorry!” – Kim Kardashian West (Twitter)

“If anybody even tries to whisper the word ‘diet,’ I’m like, ‘You can go f**k yourself.” – Jennifer Lawrence (Harper’s Bazaar)

“For those of you who are struggling with any health problem, hormone imbalance, and weight gain of any sort I urge and encourage you to please deal with it in a healthy manor. You and your health are what matters, not anyone else’s opinions and assumptions of you. Getting healthy isn’t just about working out and eating right (however extremely important) it’s also about surrounding yourself with those who care about you and want to see you succeed and become the best you can be.” – Sasha Pieterse (Instagram)

“I am not a woman whose self-worth comes from her dress size…Comparison is one long, agonizing death and does not interest me at all.” – Kristen Bell (Redbook)

“To people making mean comments about my GG pics, I mos def cried about it on that private jet on my way to my dream job last night. #JK.” – Gabourey Sidibe (Twitter)

“Sexy has nothing to do with the outer shell and all to do with what’s in you. You could be a Victoria’s Secret model and have zero sex appeal, or be someone customarily plus-sized and get everyone in the room to set their gaze upon you. Or your opinion could differ from mine and not be any less valid. It’s in the eye of the beholder.” – Lea Salonga defending Jessy Mendiola during the height of cyberbullying and body-shaming when she topped FHM’s Sexiest Woman 2016 (Rappler)

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach on body-shaming and cyber bullying: “Being ‘confidently beautiful’ should be celebrated and not the other way around; Confident Filipinas (defending Jessy Mediola) should be celebrated, not condemned.”

“To some extent, you can’t really control what is going to be said or written or posted against you. But you can control how you react to it.” (YES! Magazine)

Body-shaming manifests in many ways: Criticizing your own appearance, through a judgment or comparison to another person; Criticizing another’s appearance directly to them; and/or criticizing another’s appearance without their knowledge.

Walden Eating Disorders Treatment claims that no matter how this manifests, it often leads to comparison and shame, and perpetuates the idea that people should be judged mainly for their physical features.

Body-shaming has been a familiar phenomenon for women and according to Healthline, there is an established notion, they say, that a thin, “conventionally pretty” woman is what all women should strive toward — and that anything outside that realm isn’t valued or worthy… [Therefore] “we have to break through the model that insecurity sells,” Claire Mysko, chief executive officer of the American-based National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA).

For decades the media has pushed unrealistic images of how the female body should look like. It’s high time to stop this senseless revolution.

So to all you girls who think you’re fat because you’re not a 36-24-36, or far from that Playboy model you saw on the billboard, bear in mind that you don’t have to do anything about your body size just to please or get respect from the society – because you’re the beautiful one, and it’s the judgmental, hypercritical society that’s ugly. Cheers to body positivity!/PN