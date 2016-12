BACOLOD City – A 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting incident on Thursday in Purok Rosas Panadan, Barangay Banago in this city.

Eugene Pable, a native of Talisay City, sustained gunshot wounds on his chest. He died on the spot.

Police Station 3 said a heated argument ensured between the victim and the suspects.

The suspects, whose identities were withheld, are still at large as of this writing./PN