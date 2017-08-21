Shooting kills 2 in Canlaon City

BACOLOD City – An arrest turned fatal for two illegal possession of firearms suspects in Barangay Malaiba, Canlaon City, Negros Oriental.

Residents Jonel “Boknoy” Cantero and Ruel “Jokno” Cantero were about to be arrested on the strength of a warrant issued by Judge Mario Trinidad of the Regional Trial Court in Canlaon City, a police report showed.

However, Jonel and Ruel allegedly fired at the police with their .45-caliber guns.

The police fired back killing them on the spot.

Recovered from the crime scene were Jonel’s gun loaded with five live bullets and Ruel’s with three live bullets.

The police report did not indicate how Jonel and Ruel were related.

The incident happened around 7:35 p.m. on Aug. 16.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives were investigating the incident./PNc