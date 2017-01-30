Shooting kills man; stray bullets hurt 3

BACOLOD City – A man drinking with friends in a videoke bar in Victorias City, Negros Occidental was shot to death.

Clarence Pido, 31, of Quezon Street, Barangay 4, Victorias City died of three gunshot wounds on the body on Sunday dawn.

Police have yet to identify the two suspects. Misunderstanding was the motive, based on what they have gathered so far.

Stray bullets hit Benito Malunes Jr., 27; Ruben Froilan, 39; and Andy Neufranco, 31, all of Victorias City./PN