‘SHOW NO MERCY’ Wanky wants violators charged

BACOLOD City – The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) is strictly enforcing ordinances as the city celebrates the three-week long MassKara Festival.

Senior Superintendent Jack Wanky, BCPO director, directed his men to “show no mercy” to revelers who defy the city ordinances, which include the deadly weapon ban, the smoking ban, and the curfew for minors, among others.

Revelers were also restricted to bring backpacks during the festival’s merry-making activities. The use of barbecue sticks was regulated, too.

“Deadly weapons or pointed objects are not allowed because they can be used to kill somebody,” Wanky said.

Wanky stressed that anyone who violates the ordinances must be charged.

Yet some revelers defied the ordinances.

Officers from the Police Station 4 arrested seven persons on Oct. 8 during the MassKara Red Party at the Bacolod City Government Center ground.

Barangay Estefania residents Romulo Pampag Jr., 20, John Paul Barbon , 18, and Michael Alameda, 22; Barangay Villamonte residents Joel Martir, 20, and Ryan Segovia, 22; the 21-year-old Ronnieboy Malerong of Barangay Vista Alegre, and Jimmy Flore, 37, of Barangay 19 were taken to the police station around 12:30 a.m. on the same day.

They were detained and facing charges for alarm and scandal before the City Prosecutor’s Office, said Police Station 4 commander Chief Inspector Ritchie Gohee.

Another man, the 29-year-old Jerry Pama of Barangay Vista Alegre, was detained on the same day and faces charges for violation of City Ordinance 358, or the deadly weapon ban.

“Why do these people carry contrabands if they are there just for the merry-making? It’s very obvious that they have the intention to sow criminality,” Wanky said.

Wanky added that his men also apprehended a woman carrying a pointed object in one of the festival sites, which he did not specify.

He said the lady thought that the officers were not going to check her because “she’s a woman.”

“Let’s not show mercy to these people. They do not deserve to be a part of Masskara. We must teach them a lesson and to remind them that it’s not a joke carrying weapons that can injure someone,” Wanky stressed./PN