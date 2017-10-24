Siblings turn over rifle grenades to police

ILOILO City – Four rifle grenades have been turned over to the Jaro police.

Barangay Lanit residents and siblings Rechrist and Remaygin Bayona, 19 and 22 years old, respectively, surrendered the ammunition to the Community Police Assistance Center in the village, a police report showed.

Jaro police station officers conducted an investigation after the turnover of the ammunition at around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 and found out that the items were owned by the siblings’ father Eric, 59.

It was not immediately clear where the rifle grenades came from and how Eric got a hold of them.

At around 1:08 p.m. on the same day, Senior Police Officer 2 Virgil Silva from the Explosives and Ordnance Division of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office took the ammunition in custody./PN