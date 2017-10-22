Signal jamming at plaza ’til 7 p.m. only

BACOLOD City – The Police Regional Office 6 (PRO-6), through the Task Force (TF) MassKara, advised the public that signal jamming will be experienced from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the public plaza and nearby areas as the city celebrates the 38th MassKara Festival.

The National Telecommunications Commission approved PRO-6’s request to shut down network services of ABS-CBN Convergence, Digitel Mobile Phils, Globe Telecom, and Smart Telecom, a TF MassKara advisory stated.

Superintendent Gilbert Gorero, PRO-6 spokesperson, asked for the public to understand their efforts in securing the festival.

Gorero also appealed for everybody’s vigilance during the celebration.

“It is our desire that Masskara 2017 will be ended successfully with no major incidents taking place. Individual contribution and cooperation are a must,” the advisory further stated.

Meanwhile, checkpoints have been put up in the border areas of the city.

Security personnel are also deployed on streets across the city and inspection of bags in festival sites are conducted./PN