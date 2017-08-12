Smallville mauling: 8 drunken men vs 2

ILOILO City – Two men were injured after eight drunken men mauled them at a store in Smallville entertainment complex in Barangay San Rafael, Mandurriao district, a police report showed.

Police identified the victims as Bryan Celeste, 23, of Barangay North Baluarte, Molo and Quiben Quijano, 23, of Barangay Calumpang, Molo.

They were about to leave the store and go home around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 10 when attacked, the police report showed.

Two of the attackers were identified as Allan San Juan and Jamel Roga.

The victims told the police they could identify the rest of the suspects when they see them again./PN