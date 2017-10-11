Smoking ban violators given 5 days to pay fines

BACOLOD City – Smoking ban violators are given five days to pay their fines, or they will render community service.

The Bacolod Anti-Smoking Task Force decided to issue violators – individuals and business establishments – of City Ordinance (CO) No. 641, or the Comprehensive Anti-Smoking Ordinance, demand letters on Oct. 10, said Councilor Caesar Distrito, the task force’s vice chairman.

In September, the task force has recorded 404 violators, 65 of which were business establishments.

Distrito said only 50 have settled their fines with the City Treasurer’s Office.

The violators are fined P500 for the first offense, P1,000 for the second offense and P2,500 for the third offense.

Establishments caught tolerating their customers smoking in non-designated smoking areas are fined P3,000 for first offense, P4,000 for the second offense and P5,000 for the third offense and cancellation of permits and licenses, Distrito said.

The demand letters will be sent to violators through barangay officials, Distrito added./PN