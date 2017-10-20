Soda bottle lands man in jail

ILOILO City – For throwing an empty soda bottle on the street in Barangay Ingore, La Paz district, a man was arrested.

What Jesilan Guirhem did was a “public and scandalous act,” a police report showed.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 15. Power plant chief security guard Jessie Villeza caught Guirhem.

Villeza arrested Guirhem and turned him over to the La Paz police station with the help of Senior Police Officer 2 Richard Gerafusco.

Guirhem was detained in the custodial facility of the La Paz police station./PN