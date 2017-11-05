Soil erosion along Aklan River worsens

KALIBO, Aklan – Soil erosion along the Aklan River banks is getting worse, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Aklan River is the third longest river in Panay Island.

Engineer Noel Fuentebella, head of the DPWH-Aklan, said climate change and human settlement caused the erosion of the riverbanks.

“Since 1990s, the DPWH has been observing this problem on soil erosion along the 71-kilometer stretch of the Aklan River,” Fuentebella stressed.

The erosion has allowed the river channel to expand, forming sand bars in its stream.

If it continues, it can cause flooding in low-lying areas in the province, like Kalibo.

“Aside from the river, other areas in the province were also affected by soil erosion. We in the DPWH, however, are still in control of the situation,” said Fuentebella.

The DPWH has deployed several backhoes and other equipment to fix eroded areas in this capital town and Banga.

The DPWH has also been monitoring irrigation canals in the province.

The canals supply water to the farmlands in Aklan and Capiz provinces.

“If this (erosion) continues, rice production may be affected due to the absence of water in the field,” said Engineer Wilson Rey, head of the National Irrigation Administration in Aklan and Capiz./PN