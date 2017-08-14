Solar power plant in Tapaz sought

ROXAS City – The establishment of a solar power plant was proposed in Barangay Santa Ana, Tapaz to address power interruptions in the municipality, Mayor Roberto Palomar said.

Power loss affects the delivery of public services at the municipal hall, especially at the Rural Health Unit which houses electric-powered laboratory, dental, and optical equipment, among others.

“We will put our own system of generating electricity by putting up a solar plant. Its feasibility study is underway,” Palomar said.

The proposed solar power plant is projected to supply at least 10 megawatts (MW) daily, the mayor added.

The power supply will be then sold to the Capiz Electric Cooperative (Capelco), Palomar explained.

Capelco, which distributes 38 MW daily to its member-consumers, has yet to accept the offer. (PIA/PN)