Solons praise Maxine Medina: Mabuhay ang gandang Pinay

MANILA – Maria Mika Maxine Medina failed to clinch a back-to-back win for the Philippines at Monday’s Miss Universe pageant.

Medina, 26, only made it to the Top 6 of the popular beauty contest held on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

During the Top 6 interview round, the Filipina candidate was asked of the significant change she has seen in the world in the last 10 years.

“I saw all the people being in one event like this,” an interior design graduate at De La Salle College of St. Benilde.

“It is something big to us that we are one, as one nation, we are all together.”

Despite the country’s failure to bag the crown, Sen. Grace Poe expressed her congratulations to Medina, saying she delivered a “stellar performance” in the competition.

“Landing in the Top 6 of a prestigious pageant is a feat in itself. She has conducted herself with utmost grace and charm, and that makes her a winner in our hearts,” Poe said.

Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito also had kind words for Medina.

“Mabuhay ang Gandang Pinay! Congrats Maxine Medina for making the semis!” he said in his Twitter account.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella added that Medina “represented the Philippines well in the international scene.”

Meanwhile, Miss France Iris Mittenaere won the Miss Universe crown.

Mittenaere is only the second woman from her country to bring home the title. France first won the competition in 1953.

Raquel Pelissier of Haiti finished 1st runner-up while Miss Colombia’s Jealisse Andrea Tovar Velásquez won 2nd runner-up.

Other countries that earned a spot to the Top 13 were Kenya, Indonesia, United States of America, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Canada, Brazil, and Thailand.

Miss Myanmar Htet Htet Htun was named the winner of the Best in National Costume award./PN